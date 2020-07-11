Douglas Bailey

Bailey, Douglas
Douglas Burl Bailey, 78, entered the Church Triumphant on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by family at home following a brief battle with cancer.
Born April 5, 1942, he lived in Marion, OH and later moved to West Palm Beach, FL in 1969. As a child, he and his big brother Pete played several sports including baseball where he earned the nickname "Scooter". He graduated from Harding High School and soon thereafter met the love of his life, Nancy Parlette. He started his career at Whirlpool and upon relocating to Florida, worked at Pratt & Whitney, owned and operated an Amerada Hess service station, and retired last year from Parlette Flooring Concepts. He was an active member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church, serving as Financial Secretary and previously as a Deacon, Elder, and Treasurer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Evelyn Bailey.
The family expresses deep appreciation to their community of faith and friendship who have provided such tremendous support over the past few years. Special thanks to Doctors Ira Brassloff, Robert Scoma, Roberto Cubeddu, and Jose Navia and the medical teams of Good Samaritan Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Weston, and Trustbridge for their amazing care.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Nancy Bailey, daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Dean Ferguson of Royal Palm Beach, FL, April and Robert Jones of Wesley Chapel, FL, Amy and Jim Crumpton of Tampa, FL, grandchildren, Cameron Crumpton, Kelsey Crumpton, Ryan Ferguson, Zachary Jones, and brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Susan Bailey of Mansfield, OH.
A service for immediate family will be held 10:30AM Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. Others may join via live-stream at (www.facebook.com/LakesidePCUSA
). Dr. Roger Richardson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4601 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 which held a special place in Doug's heart and whose ministers and congregation have been a beacon of hope and love.
Arrangements entrusted to Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL.