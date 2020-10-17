Douglas Baldwin



Captain Douglas Harry Baldwin, of Jupiter, FL, died on October 13, 2020 at the age of 84. A native of Fisher's Island, NY, but a resident of Palm Beach County for over 50 years, Douglas spent a lifetime at sea. As a private yacht captain since age 18, Doug will be remembered as a loving husband of 62 years, Father, Brother and Grampie and a man of unparalleled kindness, honor and integrity. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store