POWELL, Douglas C. Douglas C. Powell, age 47, of Tequesta, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Palm Beach Gardens on October 19, 1971 to Mallory and Patricia Powell of Tequesta. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, Debra (George) Andres, Darlene (Sam) Combs, his son Calvin and his mother Maria Powell, three nieces and three nephews, and one great nephew; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Douglas graduated from South Fork High School in 1990 and then he attended the Universal Technology Institute of Texas where he achieved a degree in automotive technology. He worked for Maxon/Seagate Marina for 21 years. He was an avid sportsman, he loved fishing and hunting. He has MANY friends that will miss him as well as his loving family. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary