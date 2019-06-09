|
ROHRBAUGH, Douglas D. Douglas Rohrbaugh, 87, passed away May 22, 2019 from cancer. He was born to Max and Mary Rohrbaugh in Edgerton, OH on September 13, 1931. He went three years of grade school in Bryan, OH. Then his family moved to Midland, MI. Doug spent four years in the Navy serving on USS Kenneth Whiting in the Pacific Ocean, this was a seaplane tender. While in the Navy he married Doris Bench from Midland, MI. He worked as a draftsman in Saganaw, MI, then started Rohrbaugh Sprinkler Service in Delray Beach, FL. Doris passed at age 40. In November 1981 he married Irene Smith Johnson. He is survived by his wife Irene, daughter RoxAnne Billinglea of North Palm Beach, grandson Adam Billinglea of New York and sister Sandy Schwartz of Midland, MI.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019