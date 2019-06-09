Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas ROHRBAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas D. ROHRBAUGH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas D. ROHRBAUGH Obituary
ROHRBAUGH, Douglas D. Douglas Rohrbaugh, 87, passed away May 22, 2019 from cancer. He was born to Max and Mary Rohrbaugh in Edgerton, OH on September 13, 1931. He went three years of grade school in Bryan, OH. Then his family moved to Midland, MI. Doug spent four years in the Navy serving on USS Kenneth Whiting in the Pacific Ocean, this was a seaplane tender. While in the Navy he married Doris Bench from Midland, MI. He worked as a draftsman in Saganaw, MI, then started Rohrbaugh Sprinkler Service in Delray Beach, FL. Doris passed at age 40. In November 1981 he married Irene Smith Johnson. He is survived by his wife Irene, daughter RoxAnne Billinglea of North Palm Beach, grandson Adam Billinglea of New York and sister Sandy Schwartz of Midland, MI.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.