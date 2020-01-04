|
Guild, Jr., Douglas Henry
Douglas Henry Guild, Jr., 60, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at his home Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a long-time
resident of Jupiter, FL with his beloved wife Cathleen Guild.
Born in Savannah, GA November 13, 1959, he was the son of the late Mary Patterson and Douglas Henry Guild, Sr. He was the only son of five siblings- Alexis Moncrief, the late Martha Guild, Patricia Guild- Christensen and Connie Buckley. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Cathleen Guild; son Stephen Guild, his wife Stephanie and daughters Ava and Cadence; son Brian Guild, his wife Brittany and their children Campbell and Adeline; daughter Laura Evans, her husband James Evans and daughter Brynn; daughter Tabitha Maher; numerous nieces and nephews.
Douglas grew up with a passion for swimming and attended Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. He studied aerospace engineering and graduated from Southern Technical Institute in 1982. He worked in sales for Tempaco (Technico) in West Palm Beach, FL from 1988 until 2009.
Douglas was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones each year in St. Pete Beach, FL. He was an artful storyteller and had an uncanny ability to make friends everywhere he went.
There will be a celebration of life mass at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter, FL Saturday, January 25 at 10:00AM. The family will welcome friends and family at their residence in Jupiter Farms after the mass.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020