Douglas "D.J." Scott Hoerst, Jr., age 32, of Jupiter, FL, passed away July 9, 2020. Loving son of Linda Hoerst and Douglas Hoerst, dear brother of Dustin Hoerst, beloved grandson of David and Barbara Pragar, and the late Barbara Shiverdecker, caring cousin of the late Joshua Pragar, devoted nephew of Cathy Pragar, Barbara Ann Cornell, Julie and Mat Simon, and James Stacy and Corina Malone. Memorial Service from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, July 17.



