Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Sobers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Sobers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Sobers Obituary
Sobers, Douglas
Douglas Dolton Archer Sobers, born in St. Michael Barbados on February 19 1942, died on March 11, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Avid Scuba diver, taxidermist and salesman.
He leaves behind his wife Annie Pearl Sobers, children David, Angela, Josean, Dolton, Donald, Dennis, Duncan, Daniel and Donna. Surviving siblings Sinclair, Harold, George, Wendell, Marjorie, Lucille along with 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends
Cremation at All County Funeral Home & Crematory in Lake Worth, FL.
Memorial Service will be held March 30, 2020 at 3:30PM via Zoom Meeting: Meeting ID 412 403 960
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -