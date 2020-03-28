|
|
Sobers, Douglas
Douglas Dolton Archer Sobers, born in St. Michael Barbados on February 19 1942, died on March 11, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Avid Scuba diver, taxidermist and salesman.
He leaves behind his wife Annie Pearl Sobers, children David, Angela, Josean, Dolton, Donald, Dennis, Duncan, Daniel and Donna. Surviving siblings Sinclair, Harold, George, Wendell, Marjorie, Lucille along with 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends
Cremation at All County Funeral Home & Crematory in Lake Worth, FL.
Memorial Service will be held March 30, 2020 at 3:30PM via Zoom Meeting: Meeting ID 412 403 960
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020