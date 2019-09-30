|
Dwight Thomas Wright, Jr., "Turkey", age 76, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a brief illness, He was born in Newport News, VA to the late Tom and Helen (Musser) Wright. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol Paulette (Hall) Wright. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Louise Hall (Duane) McGuinness of Ft. Pierce and Beth Hall of Ramer, AL. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will also be missed by many friends who were an extensive adoptive family.
He was a retired teacher who taught in North Carolina, Guam and Florida He taught 24 years in the Palm Beach County School District. Many students learned to make projects of wood, metal, and plastic in his industrial arts classes at Conniston Middle, Loggers Run Middle and Spanish River High Schools.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 2 at West Park Baptist Church, 4004 Lake Ida Road, Delray Beach, FL 33445. Family visitation will be held from 12:30PM to 2:00PM and the Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to West Park Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse, Trans World Radio or Source of Light Ministries.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019