Tosi, Dyanne
Dyanne Connelly Tosi passed quietly Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the young age of 79. She will be missed terribly by those who knew her well and those who knew her briefly. Born to Marie Kirby and Thomas J. Connelly of Chestnut Hill, MA, survived by brothers, Thomas J. Connelly, Jr. and James H. Connelly. She was married to the late Laurence A. Tosi, Jr. and survived by Kimberly Tosi Hamilton, Laurence A. Tosi III and James C. Tosi. She was the proud grandmother of Morgan, Bryce, Luke and Katelyn Hamilton, Laurence and Soleil Tosi and Louis and Marcello Tosi.
Dyanne breezed through the world with class, elegance and style. Always ready with a quick wit and most incisive opinion. Always charming, always kind and she knew exactly who she was and often exactly who you should be and not afraid to tell you that! Many a person walks a straighter path through this world thanks to Dyanne.
Dyanne worked for the Immigration and Naturalization Service after attending Chamberlain Junior College and went on to be the first woman to be an Associate Commissioner of the Metropolitan District Commission under former Massachusetts Governor Edward J. King.
She served on the boards of the Woman's Lunch Place, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and was supporter of The Society of the Four Arts, Portsmouth Music Hall, NHASPCA, and many more.
She lived, loved and laughed and will forever be in our hearts and memories.
The Wake was held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and the Mass of Celebration was held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, Rye Beach, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dyanne Connelly Tosi to The Society of the Four Arts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019