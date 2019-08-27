|
|
Warren, Dyla L.
Dyla Warren passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, due to complication arising out of her battle with cancer. She was born in Sanford, Florida, on March 26, 1957 to Diana and Steve Watson. She graduated from Leesburg High School, the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida Law School. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Rick Warren, her sons Jack, Jacob and Jimmy, her daughter-in-law, Shari, her mother Diana and so many other friends and family members. Dyla was a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for over 30 years. Dyla was a remarkable kind, loving, beautiful and talented woman. Foremost, she was a devoted wife and mother, but also a beauty queen, accomplished artist, attorney and phenomenal cook. After practicing law in Palm Beach County for several years, she retired to tend to her family and artistic endeavors. Notwithstanding her many wonderful qualities, Dyla's self-proclaimed greatest achievements were her three sons, each of whom will carry on Dyla's spirit and talents. In particular, Jack, who inherited Dyla's artistic talents and is an accomplished artist; Jacob, who inherited Dyla's legal acumen and is an accomplished attorney, and Jimmy who inherited Dyla's cooking talents and is an accomplished chef and food industry entrepreneur. Her family will be celebrating Dyla's life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home at 7675 Steeplechase Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 between the hours of 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: or Florida Poodle Rescue.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019