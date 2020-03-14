|
|
Sheets, E. Lucille
E Lucille Sheets, aged 93, of West Palm Beach, FL, our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, Daber and dear friend passed away March 5, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She goes to be with her husband and our father, L Glenn Sheets, who preceeded her in death on February 4, 2007. She was a loving mother, loyal friend, trusted confidante and supporter of her family and shall be greatly missed.
Lucille will always be in the memories of her loving children: daughters Debbie (George) S. Smith of West Palm Beach, Terry (Craig) Bloodgood of Palm Beach Gardens, son Jeff (Jodie) Sheets of Royal Palm Beach and daughter Becky (John) Wallace of Royal Palm Beach. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Mother, we will miss you and are comforted knowing you are in the loving arms of Dad again, where you have always belonged.
At her request, there will be no public viewing or services. Donations in her name may be made to the wonderful people at Trustbridge of Palm Beach County at: www.trustbridge.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020