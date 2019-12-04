Home

E. Vernell Richardson

E. Vernell Richardson Obituary
Richardson, E. Vernell
E. Vernell Richardson passed away on November 30, 2019. Vernell was preceded in death by her husband Harold V. Richardson and daughter Grace Richardson. She is survived by her son Christopher Richardson (Shirley) and daughter Carmen C. Richardson. A Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00AM at Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1617 Silver Beach Road, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
