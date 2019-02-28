SCHMITT, Jr., Earl John Earl John Schmitt, Jr. aka "Smitty", of Loxahatchee, FL, was tragically killed in a flash flood car accident February 2, 2019 in Yucca Valley, California. Smitty was born in Chicago, IL to Earl and Thyra Schmitt. He graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1961. Smitty served 6 years in the United States Army Reserves. He was married to Cheryl Schmitt, on November 24,1984. Smitty is directly survived by his Sister Susan, Brother Billy, Son John, and Grandson Mason. Smitty had been a staple in the Welding Community of South Florida for at least the last 42 years, although his career in the Welding industry easily stretched well over 50 years. Smitty was a Humble man, who lived only to support his family. He has left this world to join his loving wife Cheryl for all of Eternity. He was a loving Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Grandfather. He will be deeply, and painfully missed. His life will be remembered March 2. 2019 at a 1PM Gathering at Palms West Funeral in Royal Palm Beach. This is to be followed by a service at 2PM, and a celebration of life afterward at his home in the Acreage. Rest In Peace with Mom. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary