Earle W. DuBois, age 92, died at his home at LaPosada, Palm Beach Gardens, on June 23, 2020. Earle W. DuBois was born in Burlington, VT February 15, 1928 to Willbrod "Bill" DuBois and Bertha Chenette. He spent his youth in Holyoke, MA.

On May 25, 1957 Earle married the love of his life Margaret "Peg" Mary Duggan in the Bronx, NY. Earle's uncle, Father Elmeric DuBois, married them. They were married 60 happy years until Peg passed away.

Earle DuBois graduated from Holy Cross in 1948, MIT in 1950, NYU in 1957 and Stanford University in 1974, gaining a BS in Physics, MS in Electrical Engineering, MBA and a certificate in Executive Business.

Earle began his career in Westinghouse in 1950. He was proud of his achievements over his 33 years with Westinghouse, holding various positions. starting as an engineer Earle quickly progressed through various managerial positions, eventually holding the offices of; Marketing Manager, General Manager, President, Vice President and as the Chairman of various departments, including, Westinghouse's Water Reactor Division, Uranium Resources Negotiations & Settlements Division, Uranium Resources, Corporate Relations and finally the Combustion Turbine Division where he finished his career. Earle retired in 1983 and settled in Florida with his beloved wife Peg.

Left to honour and remember Earle are his two children Theresa (Rene) DuBois Hilditch and Richard (Amy) DuBois and two grandchildren Andrew and Alexandra.

Due to COVID 19, we will have a memorial for Earle in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his beloved College of the Holy Cross, 1 College Street, Worcester, MA 01610 USA. Please note on the check: In Memory of Earle W. DuBois class of 48.



