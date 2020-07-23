Evans, Eddie D.

Elder Eddie D. Evans, age 88, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. He was born July 31,1931 in Barney, GA to the late Eddie Evans, Sr. and Ollie Lee Evans. Elder Eddie D. Evans was also the founder and overseer of Jesus House of Worship in Boynton Beach. He pastored for over 20 years. He also served in the military and was a Korean War Veteran. Elder Evans leaves to cherish his memories, 24 children, 59 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, July 24, 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach. Service July 25, 12:00Noon, Jesus House of Worship, 410 NW 10th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33444. Professional services entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel.



