Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Eddie Ward Obituary
Ward, Eddie
Eddie Ward, 67, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and generous friend.
Eddie was born in Pennington Gap, VA on August 2, 1952 and was a long term resident of Palm Springs, where he met his soulmate, Lynn. Eddie was a long term employee of Pratt & Whitney, where he worked as an A/C mechanic for 41 years.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn; son, Nathan (Elise); daughter, Kristin (Shawn); grandchildren, Hayden and Bryson; mother, Nadine Ward; sisters and their husbands, Charlotte and Mac Selvidge, and Sheila and Bill Blair; and many nephews, nieces, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ward.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 with burial to follow at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home in Lake Worth.
Flowers are welcome, as well as, donations to Trustbridge (Hospice of Palm Beach County).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
