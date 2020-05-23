DeVries, Edgar

Edgar "Ed" Donald DeVries, 88, of Palm Springs, FL, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ed was born February 10, 1932 in Holland, MI to Martin and Catherine (VanderLeek) DeVries as one of seven of their sons. He moved to Palm Springs, FL in 1963 with his wife, Shirley and his three children.

Ed loved the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed a wonderful life. He was married to his beautiful wife Shirley for over 60 years. After moving to Florida, he became a successful salesman, volunteer fireman, elder of his church and retired from Bonacker & Leigh. After retirement, he was able to enjoy traveling, his family who he loved and doted over. After his wife, Shirley, passed away in 2015, he found a wonderful friendship with Marilyn Machiela. Ed did not know a stranger and was known to light up the room with his smile.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, brothers Walter (Lois) DeVries and John (Peg) DeVries, and parents. Ed is survived by brothers Pete (Arlene) DeVries, Martin (Carol) DeVries, Cal (Barb) DeVries, Dave (Carol) DeVries, daughters Debra (Rick) Slattery, Kathy (Ron) Nugent, son Jerry DeVries, grandchildren Shawn Slattery, Jeremy (Evelyn) Slattery, Joshua (Elizabeth) Slattery, Cassandra (Ollie) Koskinen, Tiffany Hurd, Jenna (Daryl) Clampitt, Jonathon Nugent, great-grandchildren Sawyer Slattery, Rowan Slattery, Sophia Bellotti, Michael Bellotti, Samantha Slattery, Mackenzie Slattery, Brady Slattery, Faith Hurd, Noah Hurd.

Funeral Services will be held at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26. Family visitation will begin at 2:00PM and service at 3:00PM. A short lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice, Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store