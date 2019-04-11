IZYDORE, Edgar M. Edgar M. "Izzy" Izydore, 84, of Wellington. Retired Allegheny County Pennsylvania police detective and Army Veteran passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Palm Beach County, FL. Edgar was born in Pittsburgh, PA and lived in Pittsburgh until his retirement in 2001 from the Allegheny County Police force. He began his police duties working at the Pittsburgh International Airport followed by a stint as an undercover detective in the drug unit and ending up in the homicide division. Edgar was most proud of his work on "Crime Stoppers" a weekly show that aired in Allegheny County. He was a long-time resident of Bellevue, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh, where he raised his only son, Mark and was a father figure to many children in the community. He was a devout Catholic and attended Assumption Church on a weekly basis. After moving to Jupiter, FL in 2001, Edgar enjoyed family, traveling and neighbors until he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2014. His remaining days were spent with his adopted family in Wellington, FL Aida Benavides and Karol Rosero, Adriana Rosero, Mary Elena Rosero, Martha Rosero and Yudi Rosero. Edgar is survived by his son, Mark Izydore, daughter-in-law Marta Izydore and granddaughter Charlotte Izydore and Marta's family Jozef and Teresa Stypulkowski, Agnes and Jon Nash and their three daughters Ella, Anna and Sophie and Radek and Lorilei Stypulkowski. Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, 100 Crestwood Blvd S, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00AM. Graveside Service will be at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:45PM. All flowers deliveries go to: Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary