Mertz, Edgar T.

Edgar T. Mertz, known as Ed, a prominent businessman, died May 14, 2020 at the age of 92 in Jupiter, FL with his loving family by his side.

Ed was the youngest child of eight of Edgar G. and Carrie Weidenhammer Mertz of Reading, PA. He graduated from high school in 1946, enlisted in the US Army and rose to the rank of sergeant while stationed in Japan. He entered Lehigh University in 1948, graduating with an engineering degree four years later.

He married the love of his life, Patricia Schearer of Reading, PA in 1953. They were married for 64 years until her passing in 2017.

Ed was awarded a Master of Business degree from New York University by attending night school while working for Procter & Gamble. Later, while working for H.J. Heinz Company as Executive Vice President, he studied law on his own time achieving an LLB. Ed was chosen New Jersey's Entrepreneur of the Year in 1998 and always gave credit to his early association with the Boy Scouts of America, where he became an Eagle Scout in 1945.

An alumnus of Harvard's Advanced Management Program for senior executives, he went on, over the years, to become Chief Executive Officer of six companies and served on 17 private and public boards of directors. He retired in 1994 as CEO of an immunotechnology company in New York City.

Ed is survived by two children Dr. Howard R. Mertz (Vickie), Kary Clancy Jamgochian (George); four grandchildren Duncan R. Clancy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Patrick K. Clancy of Palm Beach, FL, Abby Mertz and Macy Mertz of Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Beacon Baptist Church, 11616 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33478.



