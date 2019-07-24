Reiter, Edie

Edie Reiter, age 92, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Edie was predeceased by her sister, Harriet Swerdlick and son, Lou T. Reiter. Edie is survived by her daughters, Wendy Wing and Janet Elinoff, her son-in-law, Mark Cole (John Sherry), and her grandchildren Dahvyd Wing, Eliya Wing (fiancé Nick Descamps), Nicole Elinoff (Alex Feinman), and Evan Elinoff. Edie loved to golf, to do puzzles, and to read. She will be remembered for her sense of perseverance, sense of humor, belief in celebrating life along the way, and for her love of family and friends. She will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26 at 2:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33428. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 24 to July 26, 2019