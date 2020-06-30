Edilia Dueñas
Dueñas, Edilia
Edilia Dueñas (Arbide) died peacefully on June 22, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL at the age of 92. Originally from Cardenas, Cuba, Edilia married José A. Duenas in 1952. The couple emigrated to the United States in 1961 and raised their family living in SW Louisiana, Clewiston, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. Edilia was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and family gatherings. Edilia and Jose were faithful members of St. Juliana's Church in West Palm Beach until they moved to Venice, FL in 2011. She was a member of the Damas Católicas en Acción (Ch. 2) at St. Juliana's.
Edilia is survived by her sisters, Milda Arbide Delafe (Idelfonso) of Orlando, FL. and Juana Arbide Somohano (Angel) of San Juan, PR; her son, Jose Dueñas-Arbide of Phoenix, AZ; her daughters, Nora Clemens (Ben) of Bradenton, FL and Anita Dueñas of Fort Myers, FL; her daughter-in-law, Pam Dueñas of Okeechobee, FL; as well as her 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, José A. Dueñas and her son, Juan E. Dueñas, as well as her brothers, José Fermin Arbide Padron, Cipriano Arbide and Reynaldo Arbide.
A private service will be arranged for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL. Messages of condolence may be left at (www.dignitymemorial.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
