GROSSMAN, Edith K. Edith K. Grossman passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Edie was born on January 30, 1922 in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of Max and Nettie Kagan. She was pre-deceased by her devoted and cherished husband of 62 years, Jerome Grossman. Edie is survived by her three children, Richard (Joyce) Mark (Ilene) and Beth (Rick Bobrow); as well as five grandchildren, Stephanie, Elise, Jennifer, David, and Ashley; and five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Finley, Theo, Stellan, and Emilia. In the last years of her life, Edie developed Alzheimer's disease for which she was attended by a marvelous caretaker, Gail Kublalsingh. Edie moved from Massachusetts to Bangor, Maine in her teens where her father co-founded Penobscot Shoe Company. After graduating from the University of Maine in Orono, Edie became a social worker for the State of Maine during which time she met the love of her life, Jerome Grossman, a dashing Army Air Corps Lieutenant stationed at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor. After marrying on February 11, 1945 in Boston, Edie and Jerry returned to Bangor where Jerry joined the family shoe manufacturing business, and the young couple commenced an idyllic life in Bangor, ultimately raising three children. Edie soon adopted her husband's passion for golf and became a club champion at the Donald Ross-designed course at Pinewood Golf Club in Lucerne. In ensuing years Edie and Jerry imparted their love of golf to their children, sharing laughter and relaxation on various courses in Maine and Florida. While maintaining their Bangor home for more than 50 years, Edie and Jerry also established residence in 1972 at the President Country Club in West Palm Beach. After losing her beloved Jerry to cancer in 2007, Edie persevered and even continued to play golf into her 90's. She was a longtime member of Beth Israel Synagogue, Bangor and of Temple Emanu-El, Palm Beach. A diminutive woman, Edie possessed an indomitable spirit, boundless energy, and a charming Boston accent, all of which never left her. With the softest of hearts and expressively radiant blue eyes, Edie was an enchanting presence. She glowed. Edie was thoughtful and empathetic, never failing to make an individual feel his or her issues were important to her. People were attracted to her wherever she went, and her delightful peal of laughter could be heard across any crowded room. She was deeply loved and appreciated by family and friends. With her incandescence finally extinguished on earth, Edie will now be reunited for eternity with her beloved Jerry. Rest serenely, unsinkable Edie Grossman. A funeral service will be held 1PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Jewish Funeral Chapel, 118 Center Street, Bangor. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Bangor. A shiva or memorial will be held in South Florida at a date and location to be determined. Those who wish to remember Edie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA, 02481. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019