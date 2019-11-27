|
|
Valente, Edith Marion
March 26, 1935 – Nov 24, 2019
Mother, grandmother, friend and Viking suddenly passed from our world this week. She filled our lives with boundless joy and unconditional love. Although our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed, we know her life was well lived and she is rejoicing in the Kingdom of Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children Frank (Julia) Valente, Jr., Linda Valente, George (Jane) Valente, Anne (Thomas) Matese and Robert (Deborah) Valente; grandchildren Philip (deceased), Matthew, Farrah, Sarah, Anna, Christopher, Morgan, Austin, Noelle, Robert and Olivia; and one great-grandchild, Madison. A Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with a Prayer Service beginnning at 5:30PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 North U.S. 1, Tequesta, FL. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019