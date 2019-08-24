|
|
Kirchman, Edith Mead
Edith Mead Kirchman born in Miami, FL Oct. 14, 1924, passed peacefully on Aug. 4, 2019.
She attended school and college in Orlando Florida. Shortly after she heard the town of Belle Glade, FL was looking for "Switchboard Operators" she along with a few friends decided to move there where she met and married the Love of her life, Louis R. Kirchman, Aug. 31, 1946. Edith took care of the bookkeeping for Kirchman Brothers Farm and in 1965 she and Louie purchased Fr-Eddy's Restaurant and Take Out from his sister and husband, Margaret and Spence Whitlock, which became well known for their Bar-B-Que and Catering throughout Palm Beach County and south Florida for well over 25 years. After closing the restaurant Edith worked for the Bank of Pahokee in Pahokee, FL.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Belle Glade and Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in St. James City, FL. Edie was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Belle Glade. She loved vacationing in their cottage on Ft Myers Beach and little shack on upper Captivia Island, FL or just camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Edie was a hardworking woman, never met a stranger, she was never at a loss for words or giving one of her sweet smiles.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Louis R Kirchman, her parents, Ralph Francis Mead and Mildred Josephine Hutchins Mead, her two brothers, Dr. Ralph Francis Mead, Jr and Cpl Charles Jerry Mead. Survived by her children Louis R. Kirchman Jr, Millie K. Licata (Steve), Wilma Kirchman, Jerry K. Blakely (Johnny) and Chris K Hancock (Bill) as well as her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, W Palm Bch, FL 33407. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 125 E Canal St N, Belle Glade, FL or . Online condolences can be made at: www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019