

Edith Pearl (Stults) Nowlin, 98, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Edith was born in Carmi, IL to Oral E. and Magdalene (Detroy) Stults on January 7, 1922. Her family lived in Carmi until moving to West Palm Beach, FL in the early 1930's. From that point forward Edith lived in Palm Beach County and was a proud graduate of Palm Beach High School.

During school Edith was involved in many activities including DCT, a job experience program where she developed a love of flowers working for the Gregg Flower Shop on Dixie Highway. From that humble beginning she eventually bought the Gregg shop and changed the name of the business to "Edith the Florist." Edith's work was well received by the community and "Edith the Florist" became a household name for decades.

In the early 1950's Edith met Max Nowlin, an Air Force Major stationed at Morrison Field in West Palm Beach. They married and opened a second flower shop, "Nowlin Flowers." Over the years Edith and Max were involved in many community activities and organizations. They both loved to travel and took trips all over the world until Max's death in 1991.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth Sargeant, and brother Royal "Wayne" Stults. Happy to have shared her life are niece Carol Sanford, and nephews Michael Sargeant, Terry Stults, Mark Stults and Alan Stults. She also leaves behind a foster daughter Barbara Stone and special friends, the Beeche family of San Jose, Costa Rica.

Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. A private Zoom service will take place in August.



