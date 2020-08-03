Smith, Edith

Edith Barbara Smith, beloved daughter of Belle Glass and Henry Walke, died peacefully at home in Boynton Beach, FL on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Arnold Smith, daughters Leslie Smith Mignault (John) and Elizabeth Smith Gene, and grandchildren Helene, Madeleine (Jenn), Daniel, and Andrew. Peter Lawrence Smith, her son, predeceased her. Edith was born in the Bronx in 1933 and raised her family in New Rochelle, NY before retiring to Florida. She adored her family, her older brother Chick, her lifelong Pine Lake friends, and her many dogs. Her parties and holiday dinners were legendary. She was a talented painter and sculptor, and a Duplicate Bridge Master. She loved to read and felt "rich in books" when there was an unread pile waiting by her bedside. Donations in Edith's name can be made to the Humane Society of Westchester.



