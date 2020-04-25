|
|
Doering, Edmund J.
Dr. Edmund Janes Doering III, 77, of Jupiter, FL passed away April 20, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the son of Edmund J. Doering II and Caroline Castle Doering of Lake Forest, IL. He was the great-grandson of Dr. Edmund Doering, one of the founders of the Chicago Medical Society. Dr. Doering, known as Ted, attended the Chicago Latin School, and graduated from the Lake Forest Day School, the Choate School, and Princeton University. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University and performed his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina where he became interested in early onset cancer. Dr. Doering joined the staff of the Cleveland Clinic as a pediatric oncologist, and after several years moved into private practice in Shaker Heights, OH and Jupiter, FL. His patients remember him as a conscientious and caring healer with a sparkling sense of humor that immediately drew in his young charges. He contributed tirelessly to the medical needs of the greater community.
Ted is survived by his wife Diana Campbell Doering of Jupiter, FL and his former wife Marcia Pendleton Doering of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his son Edmund Janes Doering IV, married to Allison Mechem Doering and their children William Pendleton Doering and Eleanor Merrill Doering; his son Albert Huntington Doering; his daughter Averill Pendleton Doering; and his brother Alfred Castle Doering. Through his marriage to Diana, he is also survived by four stepchildren, their spouses and seven grandchildren. Affectionately called PapaDoc by his children, grandchildren and entire extended family, they remember him as an ebullient and spontaneous spirit, quick-witted and always ready for the next adventure. Equally at home on the golf course, the beach at Assateague, a coral reef scuba diving, or hosting one of his famous mega-barbeques, his enthusiasm and humor were boundless, much like his appetite for bacon and penchant for sharing fanciful stories! His generosity was legendary. In 2019, realizing that his extended family was growing larger, and that many cousins would possibly never meet, PopaDoc hosted a week-long stay including all activities at a dude ranch in the Rocky Mountains, attended by twenty-eight eager family members of all ages. He was a loving and giving spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pediatric ER of the Jupiter Medical Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020