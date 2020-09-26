LURIER, Edward B.
Edward B. Lurier, of Palm Beach Gardens, known as "Buddy" to his friends and family, was a person of great love, intellect, warmth, dedication and kindness. Buddy passed away peacefully on Rosh Hashanah, September 19, 2020 after a long battle with renal cancer.
Born in 1931 in Worcester, MA, his father passed away when Buddy was very young and the experience instilled in him a dedicated work ethic. Buddy was a self-made American success story, who graduated from Commerce vocational school after being expelled from high school for truancy. During the Korean conflict, he entered the Army and was trained as a radio operator and stationed in the field in Germany to track and report on Russian troop movements. He rapidly was promoted to sergeant, where, through a chance meeting with then-Colonel Frank Clay, he became Colonel Clay's personal radio operator. After an honorable discharge, Buddy held various jobs, working in a bakery, washing windows, selling meat door to door and working with electronics. After joining multinational Damon Corporation, he rose from salesman to ultimately become Senior Vice-President of the company and a member of the board of directors. Finding an effective treatment for diabetes was a lifelong passion. Buddy was instrumental in founding Damon Biotech and his efforts were documented in the book, The Cell Builders. Despite having only a high school education, Buddy was influential in the Boston medical field, having been an incorporator, vice-chairman and trustee of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, a trustee of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and sat on the boards of many other technology companies. After leaving Damon, Buddy started and chaired a venture capital fund, Gryphon Ventures, to continue to focus on technology companies until his retirement, when he focused on his beloved golf game. Possessing a sharp mind and a great sense of humor, he was blessed with many friends. After splitting his time between Cape Cod and Palm Beach, Buddy moved to Florida full time, where he remained until his death. Buddy left this world just as he lived his life, surrounded by his close friends and family. Buddy leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years Joan, his daughter Susan and her wife Rose of Boston, his son Philip and daughter-in-law, Danna. Buddy's brother, Howard of Worcester, predeceased him.
A virtual Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Edward B. Lurier, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, OR 97008-7105 or by visiting (www.kidneycancer.org
), which funds research into treating the illness that took Buddy from us.