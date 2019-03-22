PARKER, Edward B. Edward B. "Ted" Parker, age 88, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully at Trustbridge Hospice on March 18, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Ted was born in the city of Portland, ME on November 10, 1930. His longtime devoted partner of 30 years, Joan P. Cosco of Lake Worth, FL, his son, Theodore R. "Teddy" Parker, his wife, Lori Parker and his beloved grandson, Evan Parker, all of Preston, CT, survive Ted. Joan's children, Lisa Cosco, John Cosco, Laura (Brian) O'Toole and "grandson" Jack O'Toole also survive Ted. Ted graduated from Deering High School in Maine in 1949 and he attended Northeastern University. After moving to the Boston, MA area, he worked as a draftsman for the United States Government. Ted was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. After moving to South Florida Ted enjoyed playing golf and was a past President of the Singles Dance Club of the Palm Beaches. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching his beloved Red Sox on TV. A Celebration of his Life will take place at sea in June 2019 where many of those close to Ted will be together. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary