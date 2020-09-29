Edward C. Huber
Oct 28, 1937
Sep 21, 2020
Born to Edward and Muriel Huber Bronx, NY. Served US Army 1956-1962. Married Grace Eriksen July 25, 1959. NYPD 1964-1991. Survived by his wife, Grace; his sons, Charles, James, and Kenneth; his grandchildren, Richard, Katherine, Julia, Erik, Mark, Jason, Mathew, and Carly; and his great grandchildren, Clara, Lia, and Kai. Ed loved sports! He played softball 1960-1972; Coached various sports 1968-1993; and Officiated 1965-2008. Visitation Monday Oct 5, 10-11am and memorial service 11am-12pm at Palm Beach National Chapel, Lake Worth, FL. Burial at 12:30pm at South Florida Veterans Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Limited attendees due to Covid-19. Live Zoom meeting for memorial service: https://zoom.us/j/92156891721
. In lieu of flowers donations to VA West Palm Beach: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/43270197
or to FOP: https://fop.net/CmsDocument/Doc/FoundationContribute.pdf
.