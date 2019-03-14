Home

Edward Charles WILSON

Edward Charles WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Edward Charles Edward Charles Wilson, 67, of Delray Beach FL, passed away on March 10, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday March 15, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 125 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00PM at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 125 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019
