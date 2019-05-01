Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward SPINDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. SPINDLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward E. SPINDLE Obituary
SPINDLE, Edward E. Edward E. Spindle was born in Joliet, IL on December 27, 1955 to Eugene and Wilma Spindle. He resided in Jupiter, FL since 1989. Ed passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is survived by daughters, Madalyn and Natalie Spindle, ex-wife, Cynthia Spindle and brother, Richard Spindle. Please join us to celebrate Ed's life on Sunday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Rood Pavilion at DuBois Park. If you would like to contribute to Ed's memorial fund or offer condolences, visit: www.gofundme.com/goodbye-mred
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.