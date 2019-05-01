|
SPINDLE, Edward E. Edward E. Spindle was born in Joliet, IL on December 27, 1955 to Eugene and Wilma Spindle. He resided in Jupiter, FL since 1989. Ed passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is survived by daughters, Madalyn and Natalie Spindle, ex-wife, Cynthia Spindle and brother, Richard Spindle. Please join us to celebrate Ed's life on Sunday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Rood Pavilion at DuBois Park. If you would like to contribute to Ed's memorial fund or offer condolences, visit: www.gofundme.com/goodbye-mred
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 1, 2019