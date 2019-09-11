Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Overstreet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Eugene Overstreet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Eugene Overstreet Obituary
Overstreet, Edward Eugene
Pastor Edward Eugene Overstreet, Riviera Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord September 1, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00AM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1111 36th St, West Palm Beach, FL. Family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Golden Gate Church, 256 W. 13th St, Riviera Beach, FL. Royal Palm Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now