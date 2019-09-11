|
Overstreet, Edward Eugene
Pastor Edward Eugene Overstreet, Riviera Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord September 1, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00AM at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1111 36th St, West Palm Beach, FL. Family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Golden Gate Church, 256 W. 13th St, Riviera Beach, FL. Royal Palm Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019