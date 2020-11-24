Edward F. Tancer

Palm Beach Gardens - In Memoriam

Edward F. Tancer, 59 years old Born April 20, 1961 of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22nd .

Ed leaves behind his loving family whom he adored, wife, Susan Kellman Tancer, son, Harrison, daughter Leah and family dog Charlie O'Malley. He is survived by his beloved father and mother, Martin and Sheila Tancer; brother Bill (Erika); sister-in-law Judy Leibovit; brother-in-law David Kellman (Lisa); nieces and nephews, Shanna, Elissa, Taylor, Lilly, and Houston; and mother-in-law, Ann Leibovit along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Ed also leaves behind his family at the Gunster law firm, where he has practiced law since 2011. Prior to working with Gunster he served as General Counsel for Nextera Energy, Inc. where he also leaves behind numerous former colleagues who he shared deep friendships with.

Our community has lost a great leader and humanitarian. Friends and business leaders across the state describe Ed as an altruistic, selfless giver who understood the immense impact of a good deed.

Ed woke up every morning with the thought "who can I help today?" and he would put his thought into action and deliver. Countless individuals and organizations have thrived and succeeded because of his genuine desire to bring joy to others.

Among the organizations that he gave of his time and talent are the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Quantum House, Place of Hope and The Lord's Place all of which were near and dear to him. Other organizations in which he was instrumental in making a difference include the American Heart Association, Bella's Angels, the Children's Home Society of Florida, Gulf Stream Council/Boy Scouts of America, The Honda Classic, The Children's Healthcare Charity and United Way of Palm Beach County.

As a business leader, Ed had an innate ability to connect with people. As a professional, he was more than a lawyer, he was a business advisor, a counselor, a mentor but most of all a friend. He shared his wise counsel over coffee or breakfast at his favorite spot, The Lazy Loggerhead in Jupiter, where they named a dish, "Uncle Eddie's Favorite" after him. He lunched with his colleagues and friends leaving no stone unturned in accomplishing his goal of helping others along the way.

Ed was born in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a proud Floridian and an avid Gator fan. A "Double Gator," Ed graduated from the University of Florida with both his undergraduate and law degrees. His desire to give back led him to active involvement in organizations including Leadership Florida, the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County North Chamber. His success in business was not just a result of his involvement in these organizations, but the relationships he developed and his passion for making his community a better place.

Ed was an avid golfer and belonged to prestigious clubs around the country. He absolutely loved the game and never had a bad day on the golf course. One of his greatest joys was in planning his many golf trips and inviting his closest friends to join him. He traveled to Scotland annually to play golf and made trips to his favorite clubs in the Northeast. His home course was Old Marsh Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

Nothing gave Ed greater pride than his children Harrison and Leah. He loved sharing their accomplishments with friends and colleagues and would stop any meeting to take their phone call. He adored his wife, Susan and was so proud of her work as a successful artist. She was by his side through countless business dinners and they were partners in life.

Ed loved life. He loved his family, his friends and his colleagues. He was a bright light in the world and will be greatly missed for his generous spirit and his booming laugh.

A Shiva memorial service for friends and family will be held outside on Wednesday, November 25th at 5:00 p.m. at Florida Power & Light (FPL) Parking Lot A, 700 Universe Blvd, Juno Beach, FL 33408.

A community celebration will be forthcoming and additional details will be made public on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bella's Angels, Potentia Academy or The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County.



