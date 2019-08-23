|
McGurn, Edward J.
Edward J. McGurn, age 91, of Jupiter, FL & Southold, NY passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
He was born in Brooklyn NY to the late William and Alice McGurn. Mr. McGurn was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Adelaide Mary (Pinkee) Swedish McGurn & eight siblings. Mr. McGurn worked his entire career and retired as a Project Manager at Verizon.
Mr. McGurn is survived by his sister Doris Brown; sons William & Daniel; and grandson Jack McGurn.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 1PM-4:30PM at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, NY.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 27th at 10:00AM at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Southold, NY officiated by Father John Barrett.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019