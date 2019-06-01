KUNUTY, EDWARD J. Beloved Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Edward Joseph Kunuty 78, longtime resident of Singer Island, Florida passed away peacefully at his home, on May 21, 2019. Born in Elizabeth New Jersey on November 27, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph Kunuty and the late Loretta Mankowski Kunuty. Ed attended St. Adalbert's Grammar School and Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth and was a graduate of New York University, New York. He was a salesman for Xerox Corporation and a sales executive for Boston Whaler Company. He also did some consulting work for Mako Boats. Ed was a veteran of the United States Navy. Ed was currently working as a real estate agent for Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach County and was a member of the Planning and Zoning Board for Riviera Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Agnes Carlucci Kunuty in August of 2018. He is survived by his sister Elaine DeCarlo and his niece, Pamela DeCarlo, his aunt Marion Janonis and a cousin Nancy Lipka. Ed was hardworking and upbeat and he loved to share good food and a glass of wine or two with family and friends. He will be missed very much by all. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM, Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to or a . Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 1 to June 2, 2019