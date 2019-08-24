Home

Edward L. Curlee


1939 - 2019
Edward L. Curlee Obituary
Curlee, Edward L.
Edward Curlee passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2019 at Trust Bridge Hospice. Ed was born April 4, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. Edward L. Curlee Sr., of Anniston, AL after attending the University of Alabama, Ed moved to Atlanta, GA, where he had a long successful career with Ralph Lauren. In the late 90's Ed moved to Florida to be near his sisters and their families, Mrs. Shirley Vanwanderham and Ms. Vicki Green of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. His love for decorating, landscaping and garden design was apparent to all that knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trust Bridge Hospice, Palm Beach Gardens Care Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
