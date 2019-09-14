|
|
Stephenson, Edward L.
Edward L. Stephenson passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on Saturday, February 13, 1926 to Mrs. Mary Kilgour Cunningham Stephenson and Mr. Samuel F. Stephenson, prominent Cincinnati families integral to the development of the city. He was a nephew to Briggs Cunningham of auto and yacht fame. Ed attended Cincinnati Country Day School, The Hill School, and University of Cincinnati before joining the US Army and proudly celebrated the Allied Victory in Paris, France. He returned to New York's Finance world commuting from Fauquier County, Virginia where he became an integral and philanthropic member of its community. Edward was an active businessman through investments and developing real estate in Palm Beach County, Florida. He maintained a lifelong passion for thoroughbred horse racing and bloodlines on both sides of the Atlantic.
Edward is survived by: Edward L. Stephenson III of Fauquier County, Virginia; Eliza S. Meyer of Palm Beach; Amanda TG Stephenson of Wellington, FL; Anna Charlotta S. Malaval of Paris, France; and Brita Lovisa Stephenson of Rome, Italy; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, September 17 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home - 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. He will be privately laid to rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the family plot of Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Bahamas Hurricane Relief or to an organization of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019