Edward Raymond Mascolo, Jr.

Edward Raymond Mascolo, Jr., of Jupiter, born September 25, 1935, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of immigrant parents, the late Erasmo Raimondo Mascolo, who came to the United States from the small town of Sessa Arunca in the province of Caserta, Italy and the late Girolama Casale Mascolo.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn Matarese Mascolo, also of Jupiter; his sister Gloria Avignone; daughter Marisa Mascolo Halm and husband Chris, son Edward Mark Mascolo and wife Melissa, and six beautiful grandchildren Nicholas, Steven, Juliana and Christopher Mascolo and Samuel and Madeline Halm, all of West Hartford, CT, as well as countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, friends and business associates.

Prior to moving to Jupiter after his retirement, Ed was a resident of West Hartford, CT where he was born and raised and operated his business. Ed served three years in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany during his service. He was a member of the Eminent Society of Border Legionnaires of 1956. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he pursued his college degree at University of Hartford and earned his B.S. in Business in 1962. In 1969, he established Integral Industries, Inc. a full-fledged machine shop with many customers, including Pratt & Whitney.

Ed was what one would call a dedicated family man; he always put his family first. As a father, he supported the many extracurricular activities of his children and volunteered his time by coaching youth baseball and pee wee football. He enjoyed travel near and far and took many a vacation with his wife and family. When he wasn't devoting his time to his family or his business, he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his "buddies". Ed was known for his constant and genuine heartfelt concern for those around him. His smiling face, booming voice and laugh and inquisitive nature will be dearly missed by all, especially his wife and children.

Funeral Services and Burial were held in Connecticut and were private. The family will plan to hold a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends to come together at a date in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.



