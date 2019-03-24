HOEFS, Edward Ronald Edward Ronald "Eddie" Hoefs born December 23, 1932 passed from this life on January 16, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL, after having fought a courageous 12 year battle with cancer. His family was by his side. Eddie was born in Kelsey City, FL. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Gans and celebrated 62 years of marriage before her passing on May 3, 2016. To this union they had three daughters. After building his home in West Palm Beach, FL, Eddie spent a 30 year career with Southern Bell. During his life he was a Shriner serving as President of the Amara Temple in West Palm Beach in 1984, a member of the Morocco Shrine Temple in Jacksonville, FL, a Jester, and a member of the Motorcycle Corps. He was a Mason for over 50 years, and a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite. After retirement Eddie and Mary retired to the beautiful custom home he built on Lake Nottely in Blairsville, GA. They enjoyed working in their workshop, art studio, playing cards, rooting for their beloved Atlanta Braves and visiting with friends and especially family. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandkids. They are survived by daughter Debbie Hoefs Logsdon and husband Bert Logsdon of Melbourne Beach, FL; their sons Wesley and Reed, Wesley's wife Sara and their children Ava, Olivia, and Evelyn; daughter Cheryl Hoefs Hoffmann and her fiancé Kevin Cox and children Carrie and her husband Brian Preisinger and their children Bryant and Kayden, and Robbie and his wife JoAnn Hoffman and their children Andrew, Matthew and Carrie Ann; daughter Linda Hoefs Forrester and her fiancé John Bures and son Matthew Forrester. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. They will be forever missed by all...... A Graveside Memorial will be held for Edward and Mary Hoefs on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Noon at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach, FL, followed by an informal celebration of their lives at the Logsdon's home. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary