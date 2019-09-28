|
|
Buckley, Edward S.
Edward S. Buckley, 92, passed away on September 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, and is survived by daughters Barbara Buckley and Joann Petroff (David). Past Governor of Isaac Allerton Mayflower Society Chapter, Past Chapter President of the Palm Beach Chapter Sons of the American Revolution.
Services will be at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, October 3 and 2:00PM Friday, October 4. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019