Edward Spicer


1932 - 2020
Edward Spicer Obituary
Spicer, Edward
Edward F. Spicer, longtime resident of West Palm Beach, passed away on Thursday, January 9 at the age of 87.
Ed was born in Stamford CT in 1932, the youngest of Orville and Estelle Spicer's four children. He graduated from the King School in 1950 and from Bowdoin College in 1954, where he studied philosophy. He served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War, and later studied foreign languages in Madrid, Paris, Berkeley CA, and Middlebury VT. These studies led to a long career as a language instructor at Bradford College in Bradford MA, and later at the Palm Beach Academy and the Benjamin School in Florida.
Ed was a lifelong student not only of the Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Russian languages, but also of Eastern religion and philosophy, socialism, and politics. He loved hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Spanish food and culture, be-bop jazz, animals and nature, fancy gift wrap, jokes worth telling over and over, and saving room for dessert.
He is survived by his former wife of many years, Margot; his daughters Simone, Ruby, and Rachel; his granddaughters Sally Wolchyn-Raab, Ava Raab, and Charlotte Bowder; and his dear friend Dolores Regallis.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ed's name to the Democratic Socialists of America.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
