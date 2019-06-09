STADNICAR, Sr., Edward Lt.Cdr. Edward Stadnicar, Sr. USCG (Ret.) In life he unconditionally loved his wife and children. He placed his family first. It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Stadnicar, Sr. shares the news of his passing. Edward was born on November 19, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away at his home in Jupiter Florida on April 12, 2019, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife Carrie of nearly 65 years, his children, Edward, Jr. (Nancy), Diane Neisser (Mike), Teresa Williams (Bill), Deborah Tuttle (Jim), Joseph, Paul (Cheryl) and Tracy Elworth, and 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, his older brother John and younger sister Elizabeth (Betty), and his dog "Puppy." They miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia, son Stephen and his parents John and Elizabeth. Edward graduated from East Springfield, Pennsylvania, High School in 1952 and enlisted the following year into the United State Coast Guard where he served his Country for more than 23 years. He successfully completed Officer's Candidate School, and after retiring from the Coast Guard (1976) at the rank of Lt. Commander, he was recruited to be the first Safety Officer for the Oglebay Norton Company in his birth town of Cleveland, Ohio. After 10 years with the Company, Ed went on to work for the Lewis-Delaware Ferry as Chief Engineer (1986-1992) until his third and final "retirement." He and Carrie relocated to Jupiter, Florida in 1992. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating and walking "Puppy" around the neighborhood. . He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns. You could not miss him at the American Legion Post 268 and the Moose Club singing karaoke and mingling with his many friends. "Smiling Eddie" continues to live in hearts of so many. His passing is sad, but his life and legacy is happy. He will receive a private military service on June 21, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. His family and friends will celebrate his life on June 22, 2019. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary