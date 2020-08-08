1/1
Edward Vernon Wheat, Jr.
{ "" }
Edward Vernon Wheat, Jr., 94, died August 2, 2020. Born December 28, 1925 in Baltimore, MD to Edward Vernon Wheat, Sr. and Annie F. Wheat.
Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth Wheat, daughter Paulette Resnick, son-in-law Michael Miller, and two sisters Anna Krauss and Naomi King. He also leaves five granddaughters, three grandsons-in-law, and five great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Towson High School in Baltimore in 1943, and earned an Accounting Degree at Baltimore College of Commerce in 1957. He enjoyed a lifelong career as an accountant. Edward was a Sgt. in the Army, serving in The Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Ed and Elizabeth Reck were married on March 7, 1964 in Perry Hall, MD. Edward Wheat was a Mason and a Shriner since 1954. Ed enjoyed spending time with his wife Elizabeth, his family, Maryland Crab Cakes, Sudoku, and watching Fox News. He was a kind and caring individual.
Ed will be buried with full Military Honors at The South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
