Horn, Edward W.

Edward William Horn, 95, of Palm Beach Gardens, took his last flight on May 14, 2020. Edward was the sixth of seven children of Alfred Horn and Anna Kreibich Horn, having been born in Charleroi, PA in 1924. After graduation from high school in 1942, Edward enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He graduated in the Flight Cadet Class of 43-I, and upon being commissioned a 2nd Lt, went to Savannah, GA Army Air Force where he was issued a new Martin B26 Marauder Bomber, which he flew as co-pilot from Morrison Field (PBIA) West Palm Beach, FL in early January 1944 and made a 9000 nm flight to England arriving at his Base assigned to the 344th Bomb Group, 497th Squadron, at Stanstead Field, North of London in February 1944.

On May 28th on his 23rd Mission, his plane was shot down over Amiens, France and was captured by Germans and became a Prisoner of War. He was transferred to Stalag Luft 3 at Sagan, Poland. The movie "The Great Escape" was based on the mass escape that took place from this camp in March 1944. He was liberated on April 29, 1945 by General Patton and his Third Army at Stalag 7A at Moosburg.

He attended Penn State University, after discharge and received a Bachelor Of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering under the G.I. Bill. While in college, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. His employer for 30 years was the USAF at WPAFB, Dayton, OH. He was proud to have known and worked with Hans Von Ohain and Sir Frank Whittle (the inventors of the jet engine). Following his retirement, he moved to Palm Beach Gardens, and was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. He was in the Air Force Reserve and retired with a rank of Major, and was recalled to flying status for 2 years during the Korean War, but did not serve overseas.

During his retirement years, he traveled and golfed. He was a volunteer at the WPB VAMC where he supervised the AARP free tax return program. He was also active in the choir at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral which included a performance in Vatican City.

He was an active member of Military Officers Association of American, as well as a member of a WW2 POW speakers group that spoke at Colleges and High Schools. Ed was also a frequent attendee of The Ride Home which honored POW's in Andersonville, GA. He loved music and was a patron of the Symphonic Band of the Palm Beaches, having been both a guest conductor and a featured performer.

He was married to Virginia M. Horn for 60 years, and who preceded him in 2009. He is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews, his 96 year old brother-in-law John Robert McGrath, Sr., and his son Christopher of Palm City. Final resting will be at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Funeral arrangements are with Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home (561-848-9641).



