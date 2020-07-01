Shober, Jr., Edward Wharton

November 16, 1926 - June 24, 2020

Wharton Shober, author, Philadelphia hospital president and entrepreneur dies at 93 on June 24, 2020, at home in Palm Beach, FL of natural causes, his fiancée, Glorvina Schwartz at his side.

Wharton Shober hailed from a long line of eminent Pennsylvanians, which includes New Deal-era Governor George H. Earle III, General Anthony Wayne, and Joseph Wharton, founder of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

As an undergraduate at Princeton, Shober spent more time riding steeplechase. In 1950, Shober was elected to the First City Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry and sent to Germany in Pennsylvania's 28th infantry Division. Shober went on to a career in international business and travel, founding a US newsprint exporter which was awarded the Presidential 'E' for Excellence in Export by President Kennedy. In his travels around Latin America, he occasionally acted as an informal conduit of information from his clients to the US government.

In 1972, Shober was elected President & CEO of the ailing Hahnemann Hospital and Medical College, and in 1975, was awarded an honorary doctorate of science from Wilkes College. In the course of rescuing Hahnemann from financial ruin, Dr. Shober decided to continue his talent for medical infrastructure abroad.

Beginning in 1978, Shober spent a decade in Saudi Arabia as co-founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia's largest hospital management company and another two decades in England where he bought two small companies and founded a biotech firm.

Shober was an instrument-rated multi-engine land and sea pilot and he enjoyed sky diving in his later years. In 2000, Shober wrote and self-published his first of three spy novels set in the Middle East as well as England. He continued his travels and explorations through his writing, while retiring finally in Palm Beach in 2008.

He is survived by his fiancée, Glorvina Schwartz; two daughters, Reute Butler Shober and Paula Mather Shober, son, Dr. Nubby Shober; and step-son, Michael Kittredge Diffenderffer and seven grandchildren.



