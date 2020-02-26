|
|
Anderson II, Edward Wilfred
Edward Wilfred Anderson II, age 63, of West Palm Beach, passed away February 15, 2020. Edward served his country as a member of United States Army. Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his son Bryant and his sister Katie of Tallahassee, FL, he also leaves a host of relatives and friends.
Wake from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020.
Funeral at 11:00AM Saturday, February 29, 2020.
All events will take place at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Rev JB Tyson-Pastor.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020