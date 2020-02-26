Home

Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St John Missionary Baptist Church
(W) 2006 A. E. Isaacs
West Palm Beach, FL
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St John Missionary Baptist Church
(W) 2006 A. E. Isaacs
West Palm Beach, FL
Edward Wilfred Anderson II Obituary
Anderson II, Edward Wilfred
Edward Wilfred Anderson II, age 63, of West Palm Beach, passed away February 15, 2020. Edward served his country as a member of United States Army. Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his son Bryant and his sister Katie of Tallahassee, FL, he also leaves a host of relatives and friends.
Wake from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020.
Funeral at 11:00AM Saturday, February 29, 2020.
All events will take place at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Rev JB Tyson-Pastor.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
