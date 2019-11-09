|
|
Veil, Edwin Irving
Edwin Irving Veil, age 84, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Ed was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami and earned his Masters of Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ed retired from Pratt and Whitney in 1999 after 35 years of service. Ed is survived by his wife Maxine of 63 years, his three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held in Palm Beach Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019