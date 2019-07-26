The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
1947 - 2019
Edwin James Reeder Obituary
Reeder, Edwin James
Edwin James "Chip" Reeder, 72, left us too soon on July 22, 2019. He passed away surrounded by love at Hospice of Palm Beach in Jupiter, FL. Chip was born to Jean and S. Edwin Reeder on February 7, 1947 in Montoursville, PA.
Left to cherish his memory in Florida are his wife Beth Halleck-Reeder of Jupiter, his "other mom" Diane Taylor, of Port St. Lucie and the daughter of his heart, Christina Halleck (Casey Long), and Ellie of Fort Pierce. In Pennsylvania, brothers, Ken Reeder (Connie) and Charlie Reeder (Becky) of Montoursville, PA and sisters, Cheryl Frantz (Tim) of Pennsdale, PA and Carlene Carvell of East Norriton, PA, along with an amazing and beautiful group of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Chip grew up in Farragut, PA and got his Bachelor's Degree at Lycoming College. He was blessed to have an extended "family" of friends that he treasured and who also helped form the incredible person he became. You know who you are….
His adventurous spirit led him to Florida, where he worked as an accountant and comptroller over his career and joyfully pursued his many interests and hobbies – hunting, golfing, billiards and NASCAR racing to name a few and not surprisingly, created an even larger extended "family" here who will remember him with love and laughter.
In keeping with Chip's wishes, there will be a private memorial for family and public Celebrations of his Life in Pennsylvania and Florida, dates and locations are forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Chip's name to Trustbridge Foundation, formerly Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019
