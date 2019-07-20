Hoopes, III, Edwin Lowrey

1942 - 2019

Edwin Lowrey Hoopes, III died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital after suffering from complications from hip replacement surgery.

Eddie, as he was widely known to family and friends, worked as a stock broker and retired as a Managing Director of Morgan Keegan & Co. He was an avid and accomplished golfer and enjoyed playing on courses across the Unites States and Europe. He particularly enjoyed his memberships at the Capital City Club, the Everglades Club (Palm Beach), and Yeamans Hall Club (Charleston, SC). He was also a member of the Old Guard Society of Palm Beach Golfers.

Eddie was born September 8, 1942 to Edwin L. Hoopes, Jr. and Ann Brown Hoopes, in Columbus, GA where, at a young age, he began playing golf at the Columbus Country Club. The family moved to Athens where he continued to excel at the game at the Athens Country Club. Eddie was the third Hoopes to graduate from the Philips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire where he was captain of the varsity golf team and captain of the cheerleader team. He went to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Gorgon's Head Lodge and played on the golf team. He also enrolled in NROTC.

Eddie graduated from UNC in 1965 with a BA degree in math. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled much of the world. As a Lieutenant JG in 1967, he was one of the officers on duty on the U.S.S. Forrestal when it caught on fire off the coast of Vietnam.

Eddie was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughters: Ann Hoopes McAdams (Robert M. "Marty" Smith), her step-daughter, Sarah Abigail Smith; and grandchildren Maverick Cade Smith and Hampton Ann Smith, all of Nashville; Molly Hoopes Wotton (Dr. Gordon MacGregor Wotton) and their sons—Gordon MacGregor "Mac" Wotton, Jr., Cole Lowrey Wotton, Henry Hoopes Wotton—all of Atlanta. His brother, Claude Brown Hoopes (Lyn Littlefield Hoopes) of Marion, MA also survives him as does his son Nathanial Lowrey Hoopes (Anika Binnendijk), and his three boys: Malcolm Locke Hoopes, Colin Locke Hoopes, Gregory Locke Hoopes, all of Washington, DC.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. Eddie will be buried in the family plot in Columbus. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the City of Refuge, 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 or (www.cityofrefugeatl.org) or the . Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 20 to July 21, 2019